Snohomish County deputies looking for burglars allegedly targeting Indian Americans

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to identify two suspected burglars targeting the homes of Indian Americans.

The burglaries have taken place in the last two weeks near Bothell along 35 Avenue Southeast between 180 Street Southeast and 228 Street Southeast. All the burglaries have happened during the daytime.

Detectives believe the suspects are connected to a larger group of organized criminals that are operating across our region.

The pair may be using two vehicles, a black early-2000s Mercedes sedan, and a newer silver Mercedes SUV.

If you live in the area, the sheriff’s office is asking you to check your surveillance video for the suspects and their vehicles. If see any suspicious activity or may have captured the pair on video, please call 911.

They are also asking residents to secure their valuables and make sure their doors and windows are locked.