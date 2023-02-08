Snohomish County deputies looking for suspects in Arlington shooting

Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in Arlington Tuesday.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 15000 block of 116th Street Northeast at 8:20 a.m.

Two men came to the property shortly after 8 a.m. and went inside a motorhome there. Shortly after, an argument started between the two suspects and a 33-year-old Arlington man, who was shot several times before the suspects fled in a silver 2013 to 2014 Ford Fusion.

A woman who was inside the motorhome at the time of the shooting was not hurt.

The victim was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SCSO Major Crimes Unit tip line at 425-388-3845.



