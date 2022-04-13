Snohomish County deputy fires shot at driver ramming police vehicles
A deputy fired a shot at a driver who was ramming several police vehicles Tuesday afternoon, according to the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team.
At 5:20 p.m., Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called for a welfare check in the parking lot of a shopping center located in the 5800 block of 134th Place South in an unincorporated area near Everett.
Deputies found a man sitting in a parked car that was determined to be stolen.
When deputies tried to speak with the man, he began to maneuver his vehicle, ramming multiple police vehicles and a citizen’s vehicle.
A deputy fired one shot into the vehicle, which missed the man. After the shot was fired, the man surrendered and was taken into custody, according to a news release from SMART.
He was then booked into the Snohomish County Jail.
Detectives with SMART are investigating.
SMART is a team of investigators, evidence technicians, a records specialist, and public information officers from various Snohomish County law enforcement agencies and Washington State Patrol who respond to and investigate police use-of-force incidents.
