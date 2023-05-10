Snohomish County detectives believe 1-year-old died from fentanyl exposure

A 1-year-old girl died on Sunday, possibly from fentanyl exposure inside an Everett hotel room.

Snohomish County deputies were called to Swedish Hospital in Mill Creek at 5:30 p.m. after hospital staff reported that the unresponsive child was brought in by her mother.

The 1-year-old was transferred to Seattle Children’s Hospital, where she later died.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit found the child had been staying at an Everett hotel with her 37-year-old mother on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday May 7.

The initial investigation led detectives to believe that someone had been smoking fentanyl in the room before the child became unresponsive, according to SIU investigators.

Though detectives said the child’s death may be due to fentanyl exposure, toxicology reports are pending.

After serving a search warrant, detectives collected evidence from the hotel room.

The child’s mother was arrested on Sunday for a domestic violence warrant for an unrelated charge out of the Edmonds Police Department.

She was transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

Positive identification of the decedent, as well as cause and manner of death will come from the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.