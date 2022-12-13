Snohomish County jail inmate dies in detox housing module

An inmate in the Snohomish County jail died on Sunday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The 32-year-old male inmate was found unresponsive inside a single occupancy cell around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The man had been housed in the men’s detox housing module.

Deputies were conducting routine checks with medical staff, when the man was found.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the man could not be saved.

The man had been booked into jail Dec. 10 on charges of assault out of the City of Edmonds.

The man’s identity was not released.