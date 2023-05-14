Snohomish County K9 locates stolen car key after chasing attempted car thieves

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, a home burglary ended with a track of the burglars and the K9 finding a stolen car key.

In the early morning of Saturday, May 13, two men entered a home through a rear garage window and attempted to steal a car.

When the homeowner heard the garage door opening, he confronted the burglars.

The burglars ran off with the homeowner’s car key.

Corporal Lerma and K9 Hondo arrived and attempted to track the would-be thieves.

About a block away, Hondo found the stolen key on the ground.

The burglars were not located. Deputies believe they left in a car nearby.