Snohomish County pot shop robbery leads to chase

Washington State Patrol troopers said a chase that ended on Interstate 405 Thursday night started with a pot shop robbery in Snohomish County.

At about 11 p.m. on April 14, Arlington police responded to a hold-up alarm at the PRC Marijuana Retail Store in the 5200 block of 172nd Street in Arlington.

The suspects were described as five Black males wearing dark clothing and masked, all armed.

After broadcasting the suspect’s vehicle description, a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted the vehicle near Interstate 5 in south Snohomish County.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off and a pursuit was initiated.

Washington State Department of Transportation cameras were rolling as the cars sped down the highway.

The chase came to a stop near downtown Bellevue, where people were seen running up an offramp.

Shortly after, WSDOT cameras showed what appeared to be a takedown by police as one person tried to jump into some bushes.

A few minutes later, cameras spotted officers searching in a wooded area nearby followed by what looked like a second person being detained near Northeast Eighth Street.

All five suspects were arrested on investigation of first-degree robbery.

