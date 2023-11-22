Snohomish County reports its first flu death of the season

Snohomish County reported its first flu death of the season on Tuesday.

An Everett woman in her 60s died last week.

Health officials said that so far, flu transmission is still low in Snohomish County and across the state, but with holiday gatherings right around the corner, health officials expect an uptick.

Last flu season was the state’s deadliest in the last five years when the state reported that 269 adults and five children died.

The Snohomish County Health Department recommends these tips to stay healthy and reduce the spread of illness this season:

Get your annual flu vaccine.

Make sure you’re up-to-date on other vaccinations, especially COVID vaccinations for ages 6 months or older and RSV immunizations for those who are eligible.

If you’re sick, stay away from others.

Wear a mask in indoor public spaces when flu or other respiratory viruses are circulating.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Wash hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.

You can find more information and updated flu reports at www.snohd.org/flu.