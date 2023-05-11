Snohomish deputies looking for man who allegedly tried to kidnap barista

Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man they said tried to kidnap a barista at a coffee stand on Highway 99. It happened around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies said a man in an orange Mazda drove up, pulled out a gun, and tried to get the barista into his car. The woman refused and called 911. The man drove off but he didn’t go very far. He drove about four minutes to a nearby apartment complex where deputies say he ditched his car and ran off.

Natasha Bezbrozh is a food delivery driver and was trying to deliver an order when she learned about the kidnapping.

“Sadly I don’t think it’s out of the ordinary,” she said. “Violence against women it’s a problem in this society. Makes me think about how every day I do this job and you never know what you’re going to walk into.”

KIRO 7 talked to a woman who lives in the apartment complex but did not want to be identified. She said she couldn’t go home for a few hours.

“I waved one of the sheriffs over and I said what’s going on? I said I need to park next to the white truck and he said I’m sorry everything’s blocked off right now,” the woman said. “And I said well what’s going on and he said it’s a kidnapping.”

Deputies found the gun on the front seat of the suspect’s car. The gun and the car are now both in evidence. K9s searched the area but the suspect is still on the loose. Deputies say the man they’re looking for is white, wearing a black t-shirt, and black baseball hat, and appears to be bald. They said he is heavyset and around 40 years old.

If you have any information call the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.