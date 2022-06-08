Snohomish High School placed on lockdown after suspicious person reported in area

Snohomish High School was placed under lockdown Wednesday after a suspicious individual reportedly approached the school’s campus, according to the Snohomish School District.

The school was put into lockdown at about 2:45 p.m.

As of 4:15 p.m., the campus remains in lockdown, at the direction of local law enforcement, according to the Snohomish School District.

Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school after a resident in the area reportedly saw a group of three people, one of whom appeared to have a firearm, walking near the campus.

All students and staff on campus have been located by deputies and are safe, according to the Snohomish Police Department.

Police say surveillance video from the school showed the group walking through, then exiting the campus.

Law enforcement personnel remain at the campus as of 4 p.m. and are actively investigating this incident.

There is no known active threat to the public, according to the Snohomish Police Department.

This is a developing story.