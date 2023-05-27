Snohomish man featured on ‘Love After Lockup’ taken into custody for alleged hit-and-run

Deputies were able to find and arrest a man believed to have been involved in a felony hit-and-run earlier in May.

The man was located by the Violent Offender Task Force and taken into custody without incident, said the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

The man was also previously featured on the reality TV show ‘Love After Lockup’.

“Thank you to everyone who sent in tips,” said the Sheriff’s Office.



