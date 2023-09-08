Snohomish man found dead in middle of road after drive-by shooting

A man was found dead in Snohomish Thursday night after shots were fired from a passing car.

Around 7:45 p.m., Snohomish County deputies were called to a drive-by shooting off South Machias Road.

Deputies arrived to find a man in his 30s dead in the middle of the road. The victim lived nearby.

Detectives have not released a description of the suspect or suspects involved but said that after the shooting, the car fled northbound.

It is not known if the victim knew the suspects.

“At this time we just don’t know. We don’t know who the suspect or suspects are, we know they fled in a vehicle (and) we are actively working to identify that vehicle,” said Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe.

If you live in the area of the shooting or were in the area around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, you’re asked to check your surveillance or dashcam footage, and if you see anything suspicious, call the sheriff’s office.