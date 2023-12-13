Snomarket, ugly sweaters, Santa Hop and more: 24 things to do in Rockford this weekend

It's the middle of Christmas which means there are plenty of holiday celebrations this weekend.

Here are 24 things to do in the Rockford area.

Snomarket 2023

What: The annual outdoor holiday party where the Norwegian transforms its alley into a Nordic fishing village. This event is free and open to the public. Enjoy a mug of homemade glögg, hot chocolate, fish on a stick and more. You can also take a free horse-drawn carriage ride through historic Churchills grove.

When: 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17

Where: The Norwegian, 1402 N. Main St., Rockford

For more: 815-329-6191

Jim Brickman: A Joyful Christmas live concert event

What: Piano sensation Jim Brickman returns to Rockford with his brand-new holiday show. Jim Brickman’s signature piano style and soothing vocals will fill the air with the sounds of Yuletide carols, holiday classics and all of Brickman’s biggest hits.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 (doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

Where: The Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: $49-$136

For more: 815-968-5222

Excalibur/Excelsior Awards

What: For more than 50 years, the Excalibur and Excelsior awards have recognized those who exemplify excellence in community service. The event includes cocktail hour and award presentations.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14

Where: Prairie Street Brewhouse, 200 Prairie St., Rockford

Cost: Free but registration required

For more: 815-962-2110

Game night fundraiser

What: Come for a night of Bunco, dinner, hot chocolate and a silent auction to support Darkhorse Lodge, an organization that provides a safe place for combat veterans to relax, hunt, fish, and connect with other combat veterans. The facility provides a place, free of charge, for veterans to find a sense of purpose and reconnect after returning home.

When: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14

Where: Barnstormer Distillery, 6969 S. Main St., Rockford

Cost: $30 per person; includes dinner, bunco (starting at 6:15 p.m.), hot chocolate bar.

For more: 815-269-4069

Breck the Halls Ugly Christmas Sweater and Whiskey Tasting Party

What: Wear your ugliest Christmas sweater and enjoy whiskey tasting featuring Breckenridge Distillery. There will be other holiday cocktails available as well.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14

Where: 8th Ward Pub, 3905 Broadway, Rockford

For more: 815-708-6523

Tidings: a holiday party

What: Join the artist of Kith and Kin for a festive holiday party with friends, food, drink and beautiful creations from our artists.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15

Where: Kith and Kin Art Collective, 510 E. State St., Rockford

For more: Kith and Kin Art Collective on Facebook

Rockford IceHogs

What: Enjoy some AHL hockey as the IceHogs take on the Iowa Wild. Friday is $2 beer night. Saturday is the J.F. Rivard Ring of Honor Induction.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: BMO Center 300 Elm St., Rockford

Cost: $16.50-$80

For more: 815-968-5222

The Nightmare Before Christmas: 14th Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Party

What: Come for a fun and silly holiday tradition, with holiday themed drink specials, dessert features and lots of "presents." Everyone wearing an ugly sweater Friday will win a prize, but the best of the best will be judged at 10 p.m. There will be prizes.

When: Noon to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15

Where: The Olympic Tavern, 1054 Fulton Ave., Rockford

For more: 815-962-8758

Holiday Havoc

What: AET celebrates its 20th season with scenes, stories, and songs from past holiday. The cast includes Tim Anderson, Patte Armato-Lund, John Chase, Ian Garthwaite, David A. Gingerich, Margaret & Richard Raether, Lisa Turbyville, and Gary Wingert.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: Artists Ensemble Theatre, Rockford University, 5050 E. State St., Rockford

Cost: This is a pay-what-you-can performance, so no tickets to buy and no reservations to make.

For more: 815-394-5004

A Christmas Story: the Musical

What: A Christmas Story, The Musical, brings the beloved 1983 movie to musical life on stage.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15; 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17

Where: Maddox Theatre, Rockford University, 5050 E. State St., Rockford

Cost: $15; $13 for ages 12 and younger or seniors age 55 and older; save $2 with advance tickets

For more: 815- 904-4153

Santa Hop

What: Santa Hop is the ultimate festive celebration for adults during the holiday season. Dress up as Santa, elf, or reindeer and hop from pub to pub, indulging in drink specials and engaging in holiday-themed activities. Each participating bar or restaurant has exclusive deals and promotions.

When: 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: Downtown Rockford

For more: riverdistrict.com

Winter Holiday Market

What: Join Stateline Events for their first Winter Holiday Market. Get in last minute shopping with local crafters, artists and small businesses from the community.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: Belvidere North High School, 9393 Beloit Road, Belvidere

For more: 779-302-1462

Holiday Pops

What: Celebrate the holidays with the RSO Holiday Pops. Come for a sensational program of seasonal favorites, traditional carols and yuletide cheer. Featuring special guests, The Nielsen Chorale.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: The Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: $10-$66

For more: 815-965-0049

Winter on the Farm/Winter Holi-Neigh

What: This family fun is free for all and includes admission to the event and Sarver's Children's Farm, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, fun games, scavenger hunts with riddles and live music. There will be wagon rides, crafting ornaments, hot chocolate and more.

When: 1 to 7:30 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: Lockwood Park Trailside Equestrian Centre and Sarver Children’s Farm, 5201 Safford Road, Rockford

Cost: Free admission with some paid activities

For more: lockwoodpark.com

Luminaria

What: As the sun sets, witness the magic unfold as Luminaria lights twinkle along our pathways. Immerse yourself in the festive spirit with live performances by Canto Zenzero (Friday) and Swingbilly RFD (Saturday). Indulge in the warmth of the season with delicious hot cocoa and s’mores stations. Come inside for a winter wonderland photobooth and winter nature activities.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: Severson Dells Nature Center, 8786 Montague Road, Rockford

Cost: Free

For more: 815-335-2915

A Night at the North Pole

What: Come for a holiday show performed live at the West Side Show Room by students from Rockford University’s Performing Arts program: Robbie Strader, Chanel Black, Kayleigh Ferguson, Rachel Blugrind and Carter Coryell. There will be songs and silliness — and even a visit from the WSSR Yeti. Enjoy a drink before the show begins.

When: 5 and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17

Where: West Side Show Room, 1414 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: Free

For more: contact@wssr.org

Christmas Toy Drive

What: Come for a shop open house style. All of the toys gathered will go towards kids right here in our area battling cancer. Free treats and activities. Santa will be here. Bring a toy or gift card and take as many pictures as you want and have a personal meet and greet with your family.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: Signature Ink & Beauty, 1115 Charles St., Rockford

Cost: Free

For more: 815-980-8356

It’s Kwanzaa Time

What: The Rockford Reader's Theatre will present "It's Kwanzaa Time!" in the Listening Room. Written, directed and coordinated by Dorothy Paige-Turner, the performers will share music, stories and spoken-word accounts of the history and origins of family celebrations of the non-religious holiday. The Inscape Collective store will be open from 6 to 9 p.m.

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: Inscape Collective, 201 Seventh St., Rockford

Cost: There is no admission charge; the performers are paid by audience donations. Suggested donation is $10.

For more: 815-979-1949

Nightmare to Remember

What: This family holiday event supports the Community Education Program of The Wayward Society Corp. Enjoy holiday themed activities and games for all ages; Nightmare Before Christmas themed photos; life safety and mental health education; and mindful yoga. The Wayward Society Corp provides support services and education for individuals/families with disabilities, mental health struggles.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: Midway Village Museum, 6799 Guilford Road, Rockford

Cost: Free

For more: 815-766-6565

Book Release Event: The Nevertold Story

What: Warm up with cocoa, cookies and storytelling with local author Emily Klonicki. Embark on a journey into the world of fairy tales new and familiar and be the first to discover a brand-new tale, The Nevertold Story. The Never Told Story is a fully illustrated children’s book that tells the story of Rockford students who have a fantastical adventure right in their own school.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: Maze Books, 406 E. State St., Rockford

Solstice on the Farm

What: As the longest night of 2023 approaches, join us along the banks of the Kinnikinnick Creek, in celebration of the year's passing. Bring a mug and enjoy free hot drinks.

When: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: Angelic Organics Lodge, 1545 Rockton Road, Caledonia

Cost: Free, but registration required and donations are appreciated

For more: 815-389-8455

Christmas Extravaganza

What: There will be a live holiday performance by Beauty in Motion Dance Arts at noon Dec. 16, with free photos with Santa afterward. All workshops, performances and more are by local artists and places. The store will be loaded with great items, curated by fantastic local vendors. Lots of great gift ideas, decor items and collectibles.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17

Where: Hidden Treasures Mall & Antiques, 6329 N. Second St., Loves Park

For more: 779-210-7602

Concerts on the Creek: Irish Christmas

What: The Concerts on the Creek series is partnering with The Irish Marching Society’s Celtic Concert Series to present performances of traditional and Irish/Celtic Christmas music with some special guest performances of dance and piping. Packaged snacks and bottled soft drinks will be available.

When: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17

Where: Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek, Rockford

Cost: There is no admission charge, but goodwill donations from the audience pay the musicians and help to defray the church's event hosting costs. Suggested donation is $5-$10.

For more: 815-979-1949

Kwanzaa Celebration

What: Come for a performance by the Rockford Readers Theater for this year's Kwanzaa celebration. This live performance starts at 2:30 p.m.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17

Where: Ethnic Heritage Museum, 1129 S. Main St., Rockford

Cost: Free

For more: 815-962-7402

Coming next week:

Bun E. Carlos & The Monday Night Band

What: Get in the holiday spirit with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame drummer, Bun E Carlos, when he returns to Mary's Place with The Monday Night Band one last time in 2023.

When: 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18

Where: Mary’s Place, 602 N. Madison St., Rockford

For more: 815-962-7944

Magic Mondays at the Coronado: free organ concert

What: This free, open to the public event features a holiday organ concert with The Land of Lincoln Organ Society’s Original Coronado Theatre Grand Barton Organ and renowned organist Andrew J. Mertzenich. Donations accepted to support the Coronado’s Barton Organ and Preservation Funds.

When: Noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18

Where: The Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: Free

For more: bhoward@coronadopac.org

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

