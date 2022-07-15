'Snooki' helps John Fetterman campaign troll Dr. Oz in race for Pennsylvania Senate seat

Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman enlisted one of New Jersey's most recognizable reality TV stars to help troll his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, for his ties to the state.

In a Cameo video shared to Fetterman's Twitter, "Jersey Shore" cast member Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi describes herself as a "hot mess" and talks to Oz about their "home," New Jersey.

"I heard you moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania to look for a new job, and personally, I don't know why anyone would want to leave Jersey, cause it's, like, the best place ever and we're all hot messes," Polizzi said.

"I know you're away from home and you're in a new place, but Jersey will not forget you," she added.

Fetterman's campaign has taken shots at Oz for his ties to the Garden State. In a recent campaign ad, Fetterman charges that Oz "just moved here (to Pennsylvania) to run for office."

Oz, who has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, has said he moved to Pennsylvania in 2020 and attended the University of Pennsylvania in the 1980s, but he lived in New Jersey for three decades and has shared social media posts in his New Jersey mansion long after he said he moved, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

In the video, Polizzi tells Oz he'll be "back home in Jersey soon."

It's unclear whether Polizzi knew her video was meant to address Oz, as she never addresses him by that title, calling him just "Mehmet" instead. She did not immediately respond to a USA TODAY requestor comment.

A personal use Cameo video from the "Jersey Shore" star starts at $300, according to her Cameo page. Fetterman's campaign did not respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

In response to a request for commenthe Oz campaign pointed to a recent ad calling Fetterman's agenda "radical" and a screenshot from a 2013 incident in which Fetterman pulled a shotgun on a Black jogger after claiming he heard gunshots nearby.

