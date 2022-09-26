Snoop Dogg Builds Breakfast Food Empire In Response To Seeing A 'Void For Our Culture' After They Removed 'Aunt Jemima' From Shelves

Snoop Dogg and Master P continue to stack up on breakfast offerings.

As AfroTech previously told you, Snoop Dogg recently launched the cereal brand Snoop Loopz through the Broadus Foods line in partnership with Master P.

Now, the pair are adding more morning treats through a new vertical — Momma Snoop Breakfast Foods. The new line features instant grits, oatmeal, maple syrup, and pancake mix.

“That’s how we doin’ it,” Snoop Dogg said in a video posted on Instagram. “Makin’ it real easy for you to get up in the morning, get you something to eat, start your day off right. Somethin’ healthy, somethin’ generational, somethin’ from me and P, to you and yours.”

Snoop Dogg believes the breakfast items were necessary for the culture, especially after Aunt Jemima was taken off the shelves. In 2020, Quaker Oats changed the product’s name and image because they recognized, “Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” NBC News reported.

Now, Broadus Foods will show the beauty of what can happen when products created for the culture are created by the culture. The brand will also shine a light on other minority products and brands to financially empower communities.

“There was a void for our culture when they took ‘Aunt Jemima’ off the shelves. We’re replacing it with ‘Momma Snoop’ pancake mix, syrup, grits, and oatmeal adding diversity into the grocery stores industry and creating opportunities for minority-owned food products and brands,” said Snoop Dogg, according to a statement on Instagram.

“Our mission is to build economic empowerment and generational wealth. The more we make, the more we give,“ Master P also shared in a statement on Instagram.

As aforementioned by AfroTech, each purchase of Momma Snoop Breakfast Foods will support charitable efforts such as Door of Hope.

The non-profit has a focus on assisting those facing homelessness.