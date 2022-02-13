Snoop Dogg Denies Sexual Assualt Allegations, Reps Say It’s a ‘Shakedown Scheme’

Representatives for Grammy-nominated rapper Snoop Dogg are denying recent reports against the Super Bowl LVI Halftime performer claiming that he and one of his associates sexually assaulted a woman at a recording studio some nine years ago.

In a statement obtained by Reuters, reps for the 50-year-old said Snoop “has never had any sexual encounter” with the accuser and called the claims “simply meritless.”

“They appear to be part of a self-enrichment shakedown scheme to extort Snoop Dogg right before he performs during this Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show,” the spokesperson added.

“What is clear is that this shakedown scheme is disgraceful. This attempt to use the courts to advance this scheme is shameful too, and does a disservice to real victims who deserve to be believed,” the spokesperson added.

The “Baby Boy” actor also seemingly released his own statement on Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 9, writing, “Gold digger season is here be careful… keep ya guards up. And. Keep ya circle small.”

In the complaint filed in California on Wednesday, the woman, only identified as Jane Doe, claimed that Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., sexually assaulted her in 2013 at a recording studio where he was taping the television series “Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network.” The woman is also suing Snoop’s longtime friend and hip-hop personality Donald Campbell better known by his stage name, Bishop Don Juan.

Doe, described as a professional dancer, host, model, actress, and spokesmodel, said the incident occurred when she worked for the “Gin and Juice” emcee. (Snoop’s spokesman denies she ever worked for him, but The Los Angeles Times reports she apparently has a history of appearing with him onstage as dancer.) She suing for violation of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, sexual battery, and sexual assault. She is also requesting a trial by jury, although the amount she’s requesting has not yet been disclosed.

The suit was filed on the same day that mediation talks between the two sides broke down. Similar allegations were made against the Long Beach native last December in a sexual harassment claim against Snoop filed by the plaintiff.

In documents obtained by Reuters, the woman claimed that she felt ill and went to the bathroom. She said the rapper entered the bathroom and forced her to perform oral sex, and relieved himself in front of her afterward.

The suit alleged Snoop’s “actions were sexually predatorial.” “Plaintiff felt pressured by defendant Snoop Dogg due to his dominance, and his position of power over her, including his ability to hire and fire her and ensure that she would never be hired in his industry again,” legal documents stated.

Since the incident, the documents said that Doe has “suffered anxiety, stress, depression, nightmares, sleep disturbances, post-traumatic stress, headaches, severe emotional distress, and physical ailments,” adding that Doe has lost income, bonuses, compensation, and other employment benefits.



