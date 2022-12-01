Snoop Dogg gets cozy alongside wife, kids and grandkids in rare family pics for Skims

Matching pajama sets for the win!

Snoop Dogg posed in rare photos with three generations of his family as part of a holiday campaign for the shapewear and loungewear brand, Skims.

The rapper, 51, whose birth name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., posed with his wife and manager, Shante Broadus, 51, and the three children they share, sons Corde Broadus, 28, and Cordell Broadus, 25, and daughter Cori Broadus, 23, joined by her fiancé, Wayne Deuce.

Snoop Dogg and his family are the SKIMS Holiday family of the year (Donna Trope / Skims)

Snoop Dogg’s grandchildren — Luna, Journey, Zion, Sky and Elleven — also made an appearance, marking a rare moment when the three generations of the rapper's family have been publicly photographed all together.

In classic holiday photo style, the family wore matching plaid fleece sleep sets in a few styles from the Skims Cozy Collection.

In the past, the “American Song Contest” host has brought his children to the occasional event, such as when his kids joined him and wife Shante Broadus on the red carpet at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles.

Snoop Dogg, wife Shante Taylor and children Corde Broadus, Cordell Broadus and Cori Broadus at the BET Awards. (Jason LaVeris / Getty Images)

Broadus also joined her husband in 2018 when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Broadus is the founder of Boss Lady Productions and recently became Snoop Dogg’s official manager, overseeing all aspects of his career, according to W Magazine.

“He knows that he can always trust me. So he wanted the world to know he had his wife by his side, helping him,” she told the magazine in 2021. “He wanted a strong female to lead. And of course, that’s me. I’m the boss lady.”

Snoop Dogg opened up about his approach to fatherhood on TODAY in 2015 and talked about his strong connection to his family.

"My relationship with my kids is more important than anything," he said. "It's a friendship relationship ... it's based on me being a father, a mentor and a friend."

The rapper didn't hold back about the joys of being a grandfather, too, saying that he was going to own being a "get-away-with-everything kind of grandpa."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com