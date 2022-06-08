Snoop Dogg Gives His Full-Time Blunt Roller A Raise Amid Inflation: 'Their Salary Went Up!'

Snoop Dogg understands how to treat a worker.

On Tuesday, the iconic rapper revealed on Twitter that he gave his full-time blunt roller a raise due to inflation.

Snoop first spilled the beans about hiring a personal blunt roller during an episode of “The Howard Stern Show” alongside Seth Rogen in 2019.

“That motherfucker is like Lurch from the ‘Addams Family.’ ‘You rang?’” he laughed at the time, referring to his employee always being prepared whenever the entertainer was ready to light up.

When Stern asked Snoop if he specifically hired someone to roll blunts for him, the musician didn’t hesitate to confirm: “That’s his J-O-B — his occupation. On his résumé, it says, ’What do you do? I’m a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller,” he told the host.

When it comes to knowing exactly when the hip-hop mogul needs a smoke break, Snoop added, “that motherfucker’s timing is impeccable.”

The legendary artist, known for his unwavering love of the green bud, shared at the time that the coveted position paid around $40,000 to $50,000 annually, in addition to sweet perks, like free weed.

However, after the Twitter account UberFacts tweeted on Monday, “Snoop Dogg employs a full-time blunt roller who makes between $40,000 and $50,000 a year,” the crip-walking West Coast lyricist swiftly stepped in to share an update.

“Inflation. Their salary went up!!” he wrote.

Inflation. Their salary went up!! https://t.co/BCtOVHMN4W — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) June 7, 2022

Snoop isn’t the only rapper who’s too booked to roll his own blunts. Kid Cudi, Waka Flocka Flame and G Herbo have also been vocal about their search for the perfect joint roller. The artists have yet to confirm if their employee hunt has been successful.

