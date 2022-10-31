Snoop Dogg Once Smoked With Willie Nelson And Lost A Game Of Dominoes: 'There's Too Much S**t Going On'

West coast legend Snoop Dogg has always openly endorsed the use of cannabis as he has a strong love for the herb himself.

His love for marijuana has become a part of his brand since he began his rap career. He even has his own strain of weed called Doggy Bagg in collaboration with Cookies. But despite how long, and how many times he’s smoked throughout his life, he admitted he’s not No. 1 when it comes to smoking and multitasking.

In a resurfaced 2018 interview on The Howard Stern Show, he shared that Willie Nelson might be the best smoker since he beat him in a game of dominoes while they were high. In the episode, one of the first things Snoop Dogg opened up about was being in the gym more often after noticing the joints in his body “weren’t moving the way they were supposed to move” while on stage.

This led to Stern asking if his smoking habits were the same since he used to “smoke a lot of weed.”

“I think I slowed down a lot,” he replied. “And what’s crazy is people expect me to smoke so much now. When the average connoisseur walks up to me they expect me to smoke 24/7.”

Stern then brought up the “Sensual Seduction” artist’s 2009 tweet declaring Nelson is the only person who ever out-smoked him in a day.

only person that every smoked me out is willie mothafuckn nelson!!! straight O.G. — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) November 12, 2009

“And that fact remains true ’til this day. Willie Nelson is the greatest smoker of all time,” Snoop Dogg confirmed.

The 51-year-old further explained that being the “greatest” doesn’t mean how many joints can be smoked in a day, but more being able to have longevity in his career without marijuana affecting his health and mental state.

“I think sustaining, maintaining, being relevant, keeping your mind right, keeping your body right, still able to move, able to perform, and be able to smoke at high levels when necessary,” he expressed.

The infamous meet-up took place in Amsterdam, Germany because they both had shows there a day apart. The timing of the shows couldn’t have been more perfect as 4/20, the annual smoker’s holiday in celebration of the substance, was two days later. They met in Nelson’s hotel room after Snoop Dogg requested to meet the legend.

“I played dominoes with him, and he beat my a** while smoking with me and passing a blunt, a bong, a joint. I’m like, ‘Willie, there’s too much s**t going on. I can’t think and do all of this at the same time,” he laughed.