Snoop Dogg says he is giving up smoking

The rapper's hits include Who Am I? (What's My Name) and Drop It Like It's Hot

Snoop Dogg, who has built a public persona around his copious marijuana intake, says he is giving up smoking.

The hip-hop star, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, made the surprise announcement on social media.

"After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time,” he posted on Instagram and X.

He did not specify what form of smoking he was stopping, or even whether he was serious.

Some fans speculated that the post was part of a marketing stunt for his cannabis company Leafs By Snoop.

Others reacted with disbelief.

“Today isn’t April Fools day Snoop,” said one.

“Snoop without smoke is like earth without water," added another.

Ro Marley, son of reggae legend Bob Marley, commented: "No more BBQ at uncle's... the grill is off for the season."

Snoop's cannabis intake has been well-documented in his music and interviews.

The rapper, 52, made his debut on Dr Dre's 1992 album The Chronic, whose title is a slang name for high quality marijuana.

Over the years, his lyrics have contained multiple references to the habit.

"We gon' smoke an ounce to this," he rapped on his solo single Gin And Juice. The Dr Dre collaboration The Next Episode - which opened the Super Bowl half-time show in 2022 - carried the observation: "Smoke weed every day."

In 2013, speaking to GQ magazine, the artist said he was smoking 80 cannabis joints a day.

His founded Leafs By Snoop two years later. The company specialises in making its own cannabis strains, concentrates, flowers, and edibles.

The musician often smokes on stage

Some fans suggested the star's apparent decision to quit could have been made on health grounds.

"I had a pulmonary embolism last year and had to give up smoking as well," wrote one on Instagram.

"I know how hard this transition is especially for someone like you. Take all the time you need."

A second comment added: "I quit few months ago and literally [had] so much clarity since I stopped. Congratulations unc."

On X, another fan speculated that Snoop was not giving up the drug altogether.

"He’s moving to edibles, letting his lungs rest a little. Eat up, champ."

Frank, the UK's anti-drug advisory service, notes that overusing marijuana can increase the risk of lung cancer.

Long-term users can also develop symptoms including anxiety, paranoia, insomnia, loss of appetite and hallucinations. The drug can also increase your chances of developing schizophrenia.

The BBC has contacted Snoop Dogg's representatives for more context on his statement, but has yet to receive a reply.