Snoop Dogg sued for sexual assault ahead of Super Bowl performance

Isobel Lewis
·2 min read
(Getty Images for SiriusXM)
(Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Snoop Dogg is being sued for alleged sexual assault by a woman who claims the rapper forced her to perform oral sex in 2013.

On Wednesday (9 February), a lawsuit was filed against the rapper in federal court by an anonymous woman using the name Jane Doe.

The accuser, who allegedly worked as a model and danced on stage with Snoop, claims she was sexually assaulted by the rapper and his associate Don “Magic” Juan nearly nine years ago on 29 May 2013.

According to legal documents, she claims she was forced to perform oral sex on Juan after accepting a lift from him and ending up in his home against her wishes.

The woman alleges that Juan then demanded she go with him to the recording studio where he’d been filming Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network. She says that she was told she might be given a spot on the show and went “in hopes of advancing her career”.

However, once there, Snoop allegedly followed her to the bathroom where he shut her in and forced her to perform oral sex before masturbating in front of her.

The lawsuit states that Doe was left “humiliated, terrified and panicked” in the bathroom.

She also claims that Snoop wouldn’t hire her because she “refused to willingly and enthusiastically give oral sex”.

Snoop denied the entire story to TMZ, calling it a “pack of lies”. He also claimed that the suit was being filed ahead of his performance at Sunday’s (12 February) SuperBowl half-time show.

On Instagram, he posted a screenshot reading: “Gold digger season is here be careful Nefews keep ya guards up. And Keep ya circle small [sic].”

The Independent has contacted Snoop’s representatives and was unable to reach Juan for comment.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.

