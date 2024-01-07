Snoopy is back! ABJ to unveil refreshed comics lineup for 2024

A print newspaper offers more than local news, sport scores and obituaries.

For decades, we've also published an array of daily and Sunday comics featuring a wide range of offerings that might make you chuckle or view a contemporary issue in a new light.

We're continuing that commitment in 2024 with a complete refreshment of our comic offerings focused on retiring strips that have fallen out of popularity and adding favorites that we've failed to include for reasons long since forgotten.

Our new comic choices are based on a survey of readers across the USA TODAY Network of publications and this unified package will be available in all of our newspapers. Additional comics will be available online.

So, here's what we're changing beginning Jan. 15, and, yes, Snoopy is coming back. I'm told we used to run Peanuts on the front page of the local section.

On weekdays and Saturdays, we're adding Wizard of Id, Dennis the Menace, Peanuts, For Better or Worse, Non Sequitur, Luann, Baldo, Frank and Ernest and Born Loser. We're keeping Crankshaft, Crabgrass, Pickles, Zits, Baby Blues, Garfield, Jump Start, Blondie, Beetle Bailey, Mother Goose & Grimm, B.C., Hagar the Horrible, Family Circus, Ziggy, Maramduke and Argyle Sweater.

And we're dropping Hi and Lois, Rex Morgan, Rose is Rose, Judge Parker, Frazz, Doonesbury, Get Fuzzy, Pearls Before Swine, Between Friends, Big Nate, Bizarro and The Flying McCoys.

The following color comics will be added on Sundays beginning Jan. 21: Dennis the Menace, Peanuts, For Better or Worse, Jump Start, Ziggy, Marmaduke and Non Sequitur. We're keeping Pearls Before Swine, Baby Blues, Hagar the Horrible, Foxtrot, Crabgrass, Family Circus, Beetle Bailey, Pickles, Zits, Garfield and Blondie.

We will be dropping Crankshaft, Daddy's Home, Rose is Rose, Frazz, Doonesbury, Mother Goose and Grimm, Hi and Lois, Between Friends and B.C.

If you're upset by this news, we understand. Change is not easy, and we've made many adjustments to the print newspaper in recent years based on our changing world and print readership trends.

When you think about it though, newspapers have been evolving since their debut centuries ago and will continue to adapt to the times. Change has been the only constant.

What's most important is for the Akron Beacon Journal and BeaconJournal.com to continue providing essential local journalism to Akron and Summit County. These changes help with that mission.

The good news is additional comics are available at https://www.beaconjournal.com/comics, which redirects you to USA TODAY.

Goodbye and thanks

This is my final column as editor of the Beacon Journal as I depart to take on the same role with my hometown Columbus Dispatch.

It's difficult to leave our incredibly talented team of dedicated journalists, who overcame many obstacles to deliver quality local journalism during my five years here. I will be forever grateful for their work and dedication to Greater Akron.

I leave our team in very capable hands as Managing Editor Cheryl Powell will serve as interim editor. Powell has been a major driving force in our journalism for the past 26 years and is a lifelong Summit County resident.

Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me with kinds words the past two weeks. Your messages are deeply appreciated.

Most importantly, please continue to support local journalism.

Michael Shearer is editor of the Akron Beacon Journal and BeaconJournal.com through today. He becomes executive editor of The Columbus Dispatch on Monday. He may still be reached at mshearer@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: ABJ adding Peanuts, Dennis the Menace, Wizard of Io comics lineup