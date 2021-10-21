'Snooze Bus' helps tired passengers fall asleep
Tired Hong Kongers have a new way to catch up on sleep by traveling on the 'Snooze Bus'. Passengers buy tickets for a five hour journey where the main aim is to take a nap. (Oct. 21)
Tired Hong Kongers have a new way to catch up on sleep by traveling on the 'Snooze Bus'. Passengers buy tickets for a five hour journey where the main aim is to take a nap. (Oct. 21)
The mandate requires that all New York City employees be vaccinated for covid-19, and does not include an option to test.
The amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard was torched in July 2020. This summer, the Navy put it to work in another way.
A fast-food worker is going viral after revealing the alleged least ordered item at McDonald's. The post McDonald’s employee reveals the chain’s ‘least-ordered’ menu item appeared first on In The Know.
Jowsey said there were "like 65 cameras" in his room on the show, including some right above his bed, in order to catch contestants in the act.
Spy Kids alum Alexa PenaVega is thanking loved ones for their prayers after her 2-year-old son Kingston suffered an injury to his finger. For an update on the toddler's recovery, read on.
Fake blood and fake bodies are strewn across the yard in the gruesome display.
EXCLUSIVE: Gersh has signed Ted Lasso‘s Keeley Hazell for representation in all areas. Hazell is coming off her second season of the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series in the recurring role of Bex, the new girlfriend of Rupert (Anthony Head). Hazell began her career as a model, working with magazines such as FHM, Loaded, Nuts and […]
On October 12, Josh Altman announced that he, Matt Altman, and their team had hit a major career milestone. "This is surreal writing this," he wrote on Instagram. "Last week I got a call from a [Douglas Elliman] exec congratulating us on hitting a billion in sales in Q3 this year." "We have done nothing but hustle this entire year," he added. "We lost it all before in 2007 when we went broke so [the COVID-19 pandemic] wasn't going to stop us. We came out of the pandemic full speed & made a deal
If the sign says "Please wait to be seated," please wait to be seated.View Entire Post ›
'Live! With Kelly and Ryan' fans could not get over Kelly Ripa's amazing on-air dress, which the show posted about on Instagram.
Petri-Hawkins Byrd, former bailiff on the famous court show “Judge Judy,” may have new offers to review after revealing he was not asked to be […]
Fiona Apple says she quit doing cocaine after an excruciating night with Quentin Tarantino and Paul Thomas Anderson.
'Today' show weather anchor Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera, recently welcomed a son, Russell James, a.k.a. Rusty. The NBC News meteorologist shared an exciting update about her newborn on Instagram.
It's a family affair for Tia Mowry-Hardrict as the actress took to Instagram recently to show off her fashionable family and their adorable style!
Perry has proven to be a fan of latex ensembles — and her latest Instagram post is no exception.
A woman's unsolicited pandemic rant is going viral after she stood up on a flight with a microphone to preach to passengers her theories about COVID-19.
Zendaya changed out of the showstopping Rick Owens look she wore to the London premiere of "Dune" into a more daring Nensi Dojaka dress.
"So heart broken to say my dog Hugo has passed away," Conor McGregor wrote on Instagram Wednesday
Charli Burnett is opening up about her body transformation and some personal struggles. In a candid Instagram post from October 19, the Vanderpump Rules cast member shared her story, as well as before-and-after photos. "I’ve been so reluctant to post anything about my journey with the fears of being judged, rude comments, or still not accomplishing my entire goals in time. But my friends convinced me I should start being more vulnerable & myself on the internet," she wrote. "Here we go!" Charli'
The 34-year-old new mother took to Instagram on Monday to share a candid, intimate moment with her more than 14 million followers.