Snoqualmie police arrest man after fleeing and crashing car into ravine

A man that fled from police and crashed a car into a ravine was arrested Wednesday, according to the Snoqualmie Police Department.

On Monday night, an officer spotted a silver Mercedes R-Class at Snoqualmie Point Park after the park was closed.

While the officer was speaking to the driver, he suddenly fled the scene.

After he fled, officers were unable to locate the car.

During their investigation, police discovered the driver had an arrest warrant out of Lacey for an armed robbery in 2020.

On Tuesday morning, a member of the Snoqualmie Fire Department found the car about 50 feet down a ravine off Southeast Winery Road, south of Interstate 90.

Officers soon confirmed the car was the same Mercedes from the previous day and the driver was nowhere to be found.

Police spoke with security at the Snoqualmie Casino and asked if the man showed up, to let them know.

On Wednesday, casino security reported the man was there.

After officers with the Snoqualmie Police Department, Snoqualmie Tribal Police Department, and casino security came up with an arrest plan, he was arrested after a short struggle.

The man still had the Mercedes key in his pocket, along with fake $100 bills and blue M30 fentanyl pills.

Police also learned he had been arrested for this warrant before but had not been attending his court dates.