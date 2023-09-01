Snoqualmie Police find body of missing hiker, 20, on Little Si

The Snoqualmie Police Department found the body of a man who went missing hiking near Little Si.

Mohamed E. Ibrahim was first reported missing on Aug. 15 when Bellevue police said he did not come home from a club meeting at Bellevue College.

Police have determined that Ibrahim did not attend the club meeting in person, rather, he attended virtually while hiking Little Si in the area of North Bend.

On Friday, August 18, the King County Sheriff’s Office sent a helicopter to perform a search in the area where Ibrahim went missing but could not find him.

King County Search and Rescue crews also searched on the ground near the Little Si Hiking area.

Using cellphone data, police have narrowed down a 300-meter area by Snoqualmie Valley Trail near I-90 milepost 32 as Ibrahim’s last location before his phone battery ran out.

Police did not release any specifics but say foul play is not suspected at this time.

“The Snoqualmie Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the Ibrahim Family,” the department said in their update.

This story was originally published on the MyNorthwest website.



