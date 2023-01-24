Snoqualmie police investigating armed robberies and carjacking

Snoqualmie police are investigating an armed robbery Monday night with a shot fired at a gas station, followed by a carjacking and another armed robbery in Seattle.

At about 9:45 p.m. Monday night, Snoqualmie police responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Chevron gas station in the 8000 block of Douglas Avenue.

According to police, a man entered the gas station with a black, semi-automatic handgun, fired a single shot into the ceiling and demanded cash from the register.

After taking the cash, the man fled and got into a black Toyota Camry with a rear, red dealer license plate.

No one was injured.

Shortly after midnight, the same vehicle was involved in a rollover accident on Interstate 405 in Tukwila, where the driver exited the vehicle and carjacked the driver of a red Lexus that stopped to help.

The red Lexus was later used in another armed robbery in Seattle.

The man is described as a Hispanic or Black male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing white and black shoes with red laces, long denim jean shorts, a black sweatshirt with white lettering on the chest and a red ski mask.

Snoqualmie police are working with other law enforcement agencies in the area because of the similarity to other robberies during the past week.



