Snoqualmie police seek driver shooting gun around North Bend

Police in North Bend are asking the public for help identifying a driver who fired a gun while driving around North Bend, according to the Snoqualmie Police Department.

On the evening of Sunday, Dec. 18, officers responded to a report of gunshots in a neighborhood near Southeast 16th Street and Stilson Avenue Southeast, east of North Bend.

According to police, the driver of an SUV appeared to come out of Southeast 16th or Southeast 15th Street before turning north on Stilson Avenue, then appeared to drive toward Cedar Falls.

Surveillance camera footage recorded a black SUV driving by a home with snow of the roof, silver wheels, and LED headlights and taillights. Eight gunshots are heard on the video.

Police are asking people that live in the area to check their cameras between 8:50 p.m. to 9:05 a.m. for the car in the video. If you have video of the SUV, email Officer Kaae at jkaae@snoqualmie.gov.