Snoqualmie police seek suspect in arson at North Bend Taco Time

Investigators with the Snoqualmie Police Department and the King County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help to identify a suspect or suspects wanted in an arson incident at the North Bend Taco Time.

At about 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 31, an unknown suspect or suspects broke the drive-thru window of the Taco Time at 726 Southwest Mount Si Boulevard in North Bend.

The suspect or suspects threw a firework inside the building, causing fire damage in the kitchen area and smoke damage throughout the building.

If you have information about this incident, call the Arson Award Fund tip line at 800-55-ARSON, the King County Sheriff’s Office Fire/Arson Investigation Unit at 206-263-2070 or the Snoqualmie Police Department at 425-888-3333.

An award of up to $10,000 has been made available through the Arson Award Fund for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.



