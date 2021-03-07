A snorkeler discovered 25 bricks of cocaine worth more than $1.5 million in water off the Florida Keys

Taylor Ardrey
1 min read
Monroe County Sheriff's Office- Florida Keys/ Facebook

A snorkeler discovered 25 bricks of cocaine in the water off the Florida Keys on Wednesday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, an unidentified snorkeler found a 68-pound bale containing the bricks of cocaine near Craig Key and notified local authorities.

The sheriff's office then alerted the US Border Patrol. The bricks were valued at more than $1.5 million, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

"On Wednesday, a Good Samaritan discovered 68 lbs. of cocaine valued at over 1.5 million dollars floating in the #FloridaKeys," US Border Patrol Agent Miami Sector, Thomas G. Martin, tweeted Thursday. "The individual noticed a large black bundle wrapped in tape & contacted local authorities. The bag contained 25 bricks of cocaine."

People have spotted cocaine bricks in the waters near the Keys before. In December, a fisherman found 74 pounds of cocaine bricks south of Sugarloaf Key, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The street value of the discovery was $1.2 million.

After Hurricane Dorian moved past Florida's east coast in September 2019, the massive waves pushed bricks of cocaine to two separate beaches before they were found by police, Insider's Lauren Frias previously reported.

Read the original article on Insider

