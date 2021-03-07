A snorkeler discovered 25 bricks of cocaine worth more than $1.5 million in water off the Florida Keys

AccuWeather

As some Americans may be finalizing spring break plans to the nation's 50th state this upcoming week, an influx of tropical moisture may dampen plans throughout a majority of the week. While a seasonable day with a few passing showers is expected on Sunday across the island chain, a noticeable uptick in tropical moisture is expected to surge northward from the central Pacific by Monday. The first locales to feel the effects of this surge of moisture will likely be across the Big Island during the day on Monday. Flights in and out of Hilo International Airport may face delays as a result of the low cloud deck, rain and windy conditions. As the moisture spreads across the islands by midweek, similar flight issues may arise at Kahului Airport and at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. By Tuesday, a majority of beach plans may be washed out across the island chain as cloudy skies, windy conditions and frequent showers dampen plans. For those that may be planning hiking ventures higher up in the mountains, conditions could turn dangerous as persistent rain falls. Similar weather will persist Wednesday and Thursday as the storm system meanders overtop of the islands. With the strong jet stream winds displaced well to the north of the islands, there will not be any other incoming weather systems that will force this tropical air mass away from the islands. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP "Many times, when there is a stormy pattern set up over an area with no forcing at the upper levels of the atmosphere to move it along, a flash flooding threat is likely to develop," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said. As a result of a potential multi-day deluge, mudslides and rapid river rise, in addition to flash flooding, will all be concerning through at least midweek. Something that may not be synonymous with typical weather across the Hawaiian Islands is the mention of wintry weather. However, there will be enough cold air in place to bring along a chance for snow across the summits on the Big Island early to midweek. Coupled with an easterly wind of 20-30 mph, with higher gusts at times, a rather dreary forecast is expected for anyone thinking about venturing up beyond 10,000 feet in elevation. The stormy weather will also act to churn up the Pacific Ocean throughout the week as well. A large north-to-northeast swell is expected to impact the northern- and eastern-facing beaches this week. While it may sound fun to head out to hit the building surf, the threat for thunderstorms and lightning should make residents and visitors reconsider venturing out. The deluge of wet weather across the Hawaiian Islands will likely linger through Thursday and Friday as well. The current forecast suggests that more seasonable conditions should return by next weekend, as the bulk of the tropical moisture shifts over the Pacific Ocean. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, Fubo, and Verizon Fios.