Snorkeller finds $1.5m of cocaine floating off the coast of Florida

Louise Hall
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;According to the sheriff&#x002019;s office, US Border Patrol valued the drugs at more than $1.5 million&lt;/p&gt; (Florida Keys Sheriff)

According to the sheriff’s office, US Border Patrol valued the drugs at more than $1.5 million

(Florida Keys Sheriff)

A snorkeller in Florida unwittingly uncovered $1.5m (£1.3m) worth of cocaine while swimming in waters off the Florida Keys and turned it in to authorities, police have revealed.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Thursday that a snorkeller near Craig Key, an island city in the middle Florida Keys, reported finding a floating bale on Wednesday afternoon.

The office said they were alerted to the find at 1.50pm and notified US Border Patrol who responded and found the bundle contained 25 bricks of cocaine weighing 68 pounds.

According to the sheriff’s office, US Border Patrol valued the drugs at more than $1.5 million.

A Twitter account attributed to Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G Martin tweeted a photo of the recovered bricks on Thursday.

The account described the snorkeller who recovered the bale as a “good Samaritan”.

“The individual noticed a large black bundle wrapped in tape & contacted local authorities,” the tweet reads. “The bag contained 25 bricks of cocaine.”

Neither the sheriff’s office nor US border control commented on a possible source of the drugs.

While the size of the find appeared shocking, it seems that the waters are no stranger to such discoveries, with the sheriff and news outlets often reporting similar bundles.

The Chief Patrol Agent’s account tweeted on 25 February that some other “good Samaritans” discovered two suspicious packages along the coastline on Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach, Florida with 5 pounds of cocaine.

“A third package was located with 11 pounds of marijuana inside,” the post said, adding that BorderPatrol Agents seized the drugs and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

The Miami Herald reported in September last year that almost 150 pounds of marijuana were found either floating off the Florida Keys or washed up onshore since August the same year.

Only a month before that, someone found more than 50 pounds of cocaine washed up on the coast near Grassy Key in the Middle Keys, the newspaper said.

Read More

Police find alligator in ‘poorly-secured tank’ during drugs raid on California home

Narcotic detector dog sniffs out cocaine covered cornflakes in Ohio

‘Step away from the bananas’: £184m worth of cocaine seized in banana shipment

Men arrested after £12.5m worth of heroin and cocaine found in parcels

Recommended Stories

  • Walter Gretzky, father of NHL star Wayne Gretzky, dies at 82

    Walter Gretzky, father of hockey great Wayne Gretzky whose down-to-earth approach to life and family struck a chord with Canadians, dies at 82.

  • Nasdaq ends sharply lower after Powell comments

    Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday, leaving the Nasdaq down nearly 10% from its February record high, after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors worried about rising longer-term U.S. bond yields. A decline of 10% from its February record high would confirm the Nasdaq is in a correction. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield spiked to 1.533% after Powell's comments, which did not point to changes in the Fed's asset purchases to tackle the recent jump in yields.

  • Americans favor confronting China on human rights despite risk to economic ties, survey finds

    American attitudes toward China have soured significantly in the past three years, with 70% of those surveyed for a report published on Thursday saying Washington should stand up to Beijing over its human rights record even if it damages economic ties. Nearly 9 in 10 respondents to a Pew Research Center survey of more than 2,500 Americans conducted in February said they saw China, the world's second largest economy, as a competitor or enemy rather than a partner, the U.S.-based center said. "Americans want more focus on human rights – even at the expense of economic ties – in bilateral relations with China," the report said.

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • Duke helicopter pilot may have shut off wrong engine before fatal crash, NTSB says

    A malfunction of the first engine likely sent “unexpected and confusing” indications to the pilot.

  • AP source: Washington tells Alex Smith he's being released

    Washington is releasing AP Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith, a move that was expected but still provides a cold ending to the veteran quarterback's storybook tenure with the organization. The team informed Smith he's being released, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because Smith’s release was not yet official.

  • House impeachment manager sues Trump, allies over riot

    Rep. Eric Swalwell, who served as a House manager in Donald Trump’s last impeachment trial, filed a lawsuit Friday against the former president, his son, lawyer and a Republican congressman whose actions he charges led to January’s insurrection. The California Democrat’s suit, filed in federal court in Washington, alleges a conspiracy to violate civil rights, along with negligence, inciting a riot and inflicting emotional distress. It follows a similar suit filed by Rep. Bennie Thompson last month in an attempt to hold the former president accountable in some way for his actions Jan. 6, following his Senate acquittal.

  • Trump's fake inauguration on March 4 was QAnon's latest vision that flopped. A new date is now being peddled to perpetuate the mind games.

    QAnon followers were expecting 'The Storm' on March 4. Unfazed by the failure, many are seeking redemption on a new day.

  • Ex-chief: Dallas cop kept on job to not tip him off to probe

    The Dallas Police Department allowed an officer to continue patrolling for more than a year while investigating whether he ordered two people to be killed because it didn't want to tip him off, the city's former police chief said. Former Police Chief U. Renee Hall, who left the department at the end of 2020, told The Dallas Morning News that the decision not to place Officer Bryan Riser on leave was made in conjunction with federal law enforcement and the Dallas County district attorney's office. Riser, 36, was arrested Thursday on two counts of capital murder and taken to the Dallas County Jail, where he was being held Friday on $5 million bond after a court appearance Thursday night.

  • Myanmar policemen cross border into India after refusing to carry out orders set by new military junta

    At least 19 Myanmar police officers have crossed the border into India in the latest sign of growing dissent within the security forces and civil service officials who are opposed to the military coup. The first reported case of police fleeing the country came as one of the country’s top diplomats resigned from his post at the United Nations after being promoted to the role of ambassador by the junta. Tin Maung Naing, the deputy envoy, refused to take over from Kyaw Moe Tun, the current ambassador, who was fired last week by the generals after he urged countries at the 193-member UN General Assembly to use “any means necessary” to reverse the coup that ousted the nation’s elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. In Washington, Myanmar’s embassy also signalled a break with the military regime on Thursday, issuing a statement decrying the deaths of civilians protesting the coup and calling on authorities to “fully exercise [the] utmost restraint.” In Myanmar’s capital Naypyitaw last month, nine ministry of foreign affairs officials were arrested after they joined a Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) which aims to prevent the military from being able to govern the country by organising nationwide strikes. Thousands have joined the CDM, which was initially started by the medical profession, but has now picked up bankers, civil servants and small pockets of police officers.

  • John Stamos shares cute throwback pic from 'Full House' set with Elizabeth Olsen

    Olsen's famous older sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, starred in the beloved sitcom with Stamos.

  • Meghan Markle Tells Oprah Winfrey She Wasn’t ‘Allowed’ to Make Her Own Choices as a Royal

    Rosa Woods - Pool/Getty ImagesMeghan Markle has said she was not allowed to make her own choices when she was a member of the royal family.The comments were made in a new preview clip from Oprah Winfrey’s eagerly-awaited interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, which dropped Friday morning on CBS This Morning.In the new clip, Meghan said that she had not been “allowed” to give an interview before.In the clip, Oprah told Meghan that she recalled calling her before her wedding and asking for an interview.Meghan said: “I recall that conversation very well. I wasn’t even allowed to have that conversation with you personally. Right? There had to be people from the [communications team] sitting there…”Oprah then said: “You turned me down nicely…What is right about this time?”Meghan replied: “Well, so many things. That we are on the other side of a lot of life experience that’s happened. And also that we have the ability to make our own choices in way that I couldn’t have said yes to you then. That wasn’t my choice to make. So, as an adult who lived a really independent life, to then go into this construct, that is, um, different, than I think what people imagine it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say, ‘Yes, I am ready to talk.’ To say it for yourself…. To be able to just make a choice on your own, to be able to speak for yourself.”Meghan’s new comments appear to reiterate a frequent complaint of hers that she was denied her voice and agency when she was a member of the royal family.The new clip came as tensions between Meghan and Harry and Buckingham Palace boiled over into all-out war, with reports in the British media suggesting multiple witnesses were ready to come forward and give evidence to a hastily-announced inquiry into alleged bullying by Meghan of her staff at Buckingham Palace.Meghan’s friends responded to the bullying claims by launching a social media fightback against Buckingham Palace today calling her a “warm, kind, caring person.”In a previous clip Meghan accused the palace of “perpetuating falsehoods” about them.An emotional Meghan said: “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The Capitol riot suspect pictured with his feet on a desk in Pelosi's office had a tantrum in court, yelling 'it's not fair' that he's been jailed

    Richard "Bigo" Barnett, accused of joining the Capitol riot with a stun gun, raged at the prospect of more jail time before his trial.

  • Asians were thought to be the 'model minority.' Then came 'receipt culture.'

    Social media has exposed long-standing hatred — and helped Asian Americans organize against it.

  • Biden's relief bill isn't getting bipartisan support like previous stimulus bills. What do Republicans dislike so much?

    All Senate Republicans voted against even starting debate on the $1.9 trillion measure on Thursday.

  • Asians were thought to be the 'model minority.' Then came 'receipt culture.'

    Social media has exposed long-standing hatred — and helped Asian Americans organize against it.

  • Man's body, motorcycle found 465 feet below Grand Canyon rim, National Park Service says

    The National Park Service said they believe they have found the body of a missing Northern Kentucky man in the Grand Canyon.

  • Letters to the Editor: If New Yorkers think Andrew Cuomo is a creep, let them vote him out

    Trump was accused of sexual misconduct by at least 25 women and faced few calls to resign. Why, then, is there so much pressure on Cuomo to leave?

  • FBI: Trump-appointed State Department aide arrested in connection with Capitol riot

    The FBI on Thursday arrested former State Department aide Federico Klein, a Trump appointee who worked on the former president's 2016 campaign, on charges related to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, according to a court filing.Why it matters: The 42-year-old Klein is the first member of the Trump administration to be arrested in connection with the insurrection, which led to the former president's second impeachment and charges against over 300 people.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Prior to resigning from the State Department on Jan. 19, Klein — whose arrest was first reported by Politico — worked in the Office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs and possessed a "Top Secret" security clearance that was renewed in 2019, according to the FBI affidavit.Surveillance video from Jan. 6 allegedly captured Klein attempting to enter a Capitol tunnel with a mob of rioters. Police body cameras showed that Klein "physically and verbally engaged with the officers holding the line, thereby affecting their ability to disperse the crowd," according to the affidavit.Body camera and open-source footage captured Klein violently shoving a riot shield taken from an officer and "inciting the mob" — including by calling for "fresh people" at the front of the crowd — in his attempts to breach the police line.The bottom line: Klein was arrested on charges that include unlawful entry, violent and disorderly conduct, obstructing Congress and law enforcement, and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon.Read the full affidavit. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Nasa's Perseverance rover takes its first drive on Mars

    The one-tonne robot wiggles its wheels before rolling forwards across Jezero Crater's dusty terrain.