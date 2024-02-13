Snow to accumulate in South Jersey, how will your commute be impacted?

Tuesday's weather system is bringing accumulating snow, and it may impact your morning commute.

The National Weather Service has been tracking a winter storm system for Tuesday morning, and the possibility of snow accumulation looks to be reaching South Jersey.

Accumulating snow is spreading southeastward across the region presently & should reach Philly metro during rush hour. Snow may be heavy at that time so please use extra caution this AM! Conditions on the roads could change very quickly! Snow ends midday with a much nicer PM! pic.twitter.com/ah8DPBhMJD — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) February 13, 2024

The accumulation of snow is predicted to reach the Philly Metro area during the height of rush hour, so drivers are encouraged to stay careful on the roads.

Other snowfall accumulation will continue southward into the area through 11 a.m.

Rain is rapidly transitioning to sleet and snow across Philly metro currently. Snow will become heavy at times during the morning rush. Use extreme caution and delay travel if possible! A much nicer afternoon is expected. — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) February 13, 2024

The New Jersey Department of Transportation issued commercial vehicle travel restrictions on a number of roadways starting at midnight on Tuesday, including through Exit 60 of I-295 and the entirety of I-78.

Despite a wintry morning commute, the weather is supposed to clear up by the afternoon.

Kaitlyn McCormick writes about trending issues and community news across South Jersey for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times. If you have a story she should tell, email her at kmccormick@gannett.com. And subscribe to stay up to date on the news you need.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Tuesday's wintry mix may affect your morning commute