Snow to accumulate in South Jersey, how will your commute be impacted?

Kaitlyn McCormick, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
Tuesday's weather system is bringing accumulating snow, and it may impact your morning commute.

The National Weather Service has been tracking a winter storm system for Tuesday morning, and the possibility of snow accumulation looks to be reaching South Jersey.

The accumulation of snow is predicted to reach the Philly Metro area during the height of rush hour, so drivers are encouraged to stay careful on the roads.

Other snowfall accumulation will continue southward into the area through 11 a.m.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation issued commercial vehicle travel restrictions on a number of roadways starting at midnight on Tuesday, including through Exit 60 of I-295 and the entirety of I-78.

Despite a wintry morning commute, the weather is supposed to clear up by the afternoon.

