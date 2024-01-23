Snow appears to be plentiful for 2024 Michigan Snowmobile Festival

GAYLORD — As Christy Walcott and the team at the Gaylord Area Convention and Tourism Bureau prepare for the Michigan Snowmobile Festival on Feb. 2-3, they can think about what a difference a year makes.

Last year at this time a January thaw and warmup left Walcott and the crew wondering if there would be enough snow for the festival. That is not the case this year.

"Even though we have a little bit of a warmup coming next week it doesn't look like it will be enough to substantially decrease the snow," Walcott said.

This year’s festival consists of a two-day event dubbed “Michigan’s Richest Snowmobile Fun Run,” where snowmobilers can look forward to doing what they love most — riding Otsego County’s trail system.

"This is a fun run with different stops in the county. Riders will go to the stops and drop off their slips with their name on it. What we want to do is to get people out riding the trails. As an added incentive they are also entering themselves into a drawing where they can win up to a $1,000 cash prize," said Walcott.

Participants have two days to visit selected Gaylord area businesses and drop the registration slips at each stop. While riders do not have to follow a certain route or stop at all locations, a guided ride will leave at 10:30 a.m. from the tourism bureau, 319 W. Main St., on Feb. 3.

Pre-registration is available online until two days prior to the event. You can also register in person at the tourism bureau office on Feb. 2 from 12-6 p.m. or from 8 a.m. until noon on Feb. 3. All registrants must pick up a packet during those hours, and the first 100 to arrive in person will receive a free hat.

"Our sponsors this year include the Sled Shed, Extreme Power Sports, Sledhouse Snowmobile Rentals, John Taylor Painting and Dunegrass, Co. and they make a huge difference," said Walcott.

She added that there is no charge to register for the fun run or for the festival events.

The event concludes on Feb. 3 at the Eagles Hall at 515 S. Wisconsin Ave., featuring live music by Exit 282, complimentary food, prizes and the $1,000 cash drawing. You must be present and at least 18 years old to win the prizes.

"This event has been growing every year. Last year we had a record number of people that participated — just over 250," Walcott said.

