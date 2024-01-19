Snow has arrived this morning; Timing, totals to expect

Accumulating snow has arrived across the Miami Valley this morning.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz will break down the updated timing and totals LIVE during News Center 7 Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

>>Winter Weather Advisory for entire Miami Valley through early tomorrow AM; Very cold this weekend

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect now for the entire Miami Valley right now until 1 a.m. Saturday for light to moderate snow that could cause travel difficulties.

Amounts:

Two of four inches remain likely for much of the area.

Northern parts of the Miami Valley may see higher totals nearing five inches.

This isn’t a ton of snow, but it is the most that we’ve seen at one time so far this winter.

Timing:

Steady, light to moderate snow is likely through sunrise.

Scattered snow showers are possible during the day Friday but expect a general decrease in coverage as the day goes on.

Impacts:

Roads will be slick, or snow-covered this morning. This is especially true for untreated roads.

Roads that have been treated both from snow earlier in the week and from what crews are putting down this morning will be in better shape.

Extra time and slowing down is the best advice.



