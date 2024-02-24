Snow arrives through morning hours; tapers off around noon

Feb. 24—Snow before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of flurries between 11 a.m. and noon is possible before gradually tapering off, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. New accumulations are expected to generally be less than an inch.

As temperatures rapidly drop into the 20s, slick spots are possible, especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Snow, which could be heavy at times, also will lead to reduced visibility.

Given the warm ground temperatures, snow will accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces. However, with temperatures dropping below freezing, some isolated slick spots may develop, particularly on decks, bridges, and overpasses, according to the NWS.

Those planning travel should allow extra time to reach their destination.

Today's high will be near 33 degrees, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year, according to NWS climatological data.

Skies tonight will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 21 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 53 degrees. Some clouds filter in for partly cloudy skies on Sunday night, which will have an overnight low around 38 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 63 degrees. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 51 degrees. There is a chance of showers after 1 a.m.

Showers are expected Tuesday, mainly after 1 p.m. The day will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 65 degrees. Showers continue Tuesday night, with a thunderstorm possible. The overnight low will be around 47 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers. The high will be near 56 degrees. There is a chance of rain and snow showers Wednesday night, which will be partly cloudy with an overnight low below freezing, around 36 degrees.