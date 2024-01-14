Snow arrives overnight Monday; Petersburg area gets ready for it

The National Weather Service office in Wakefield said it expects snow to start falling during Monday’s overnight hours and continue lightly until Tuesday morning. Temperatures following the snowfall are expected to drop into the low teens beginning Tuesday night.

PETERSBURG — Could the area see its first measurable snowfall of the year on Monday? There is a four in 10 chance we could.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield is predicting snow could begin in the overnight hours Monday and continue to fall for most of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. That snowfall would be very light, however, with accumulations of around a half-inch or so before it moves out Tuesday.

But beware. NWS said on its X (formerly Twitter) account that Sunday will be “the last ‘warm-ish’ day for a while.” The arctic cold front that is responsible for the precipiation is also bringing frigid temperatures beginning Sunday afternoon and remaining for most of the week. Low temperatures by Tuesday will dip into the teens and highs will struggle to make it to 40 degrees. By that time, the precipitation is expected to turn from all snow to a snow-rain mix to eventually all rain.

Schools and government offices throughout the area were already set to close for the King holiday.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is not taking any chances, though. Crews were out Sunday afternoon treating roadways with sand and saltwater brine that could help minimize traction problems.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has deployed trucks such this one to treat roadways with saltwater brine ahead of Monday’s forecast of light snow.

“Mobile operations require that brining vehicles travel at 35 miles per hour to ensure the brine solution is absorbed by the roadway,” VDOT said in an email. “Drivers should give crews plenty of space and treat them as emergency response vehicles.”

VDOT maintains that the best defense against weather travel problems is to stay inside as much as possible.

“Motorists should stay off the roads during severe weather and use extreme caution if travel is necessary. Plan travel around the forecasted weather event, as slick roads and rapidly changing conditions are possible,” the department email read. “Use caution on overpasses, bridges, ramps, and intersections, since these areas are the first to freeze over.”

This is a developing story. Details will be added as they become available.

