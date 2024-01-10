Snow Beautifies Yosemite in Stunning Footage

Snowy weather came to Yosemite in early January, turning the California national park into a winter wonderland.

Footage by Shreenivasan Manievannan shows snow showers, and some of the park’s most scenic spots covered with fresh snow.

“This year has been very warm, and a first set of cold storms rolled in last week to create magical scenes at the most beautiful national park of the US, with the Half Dome and El Capitan standing tall amongst the clearing clouds and falling snow,” Manievannan said.

A winter weather advisory remained in effect for numerous parts of California, including the Yosemite Valley, until Thursday. Credit: Shreenivasan Manievannan via Storyful