Snow we go! The best sledding spots for kids in the Boston area and some safety tips

Local children will likely want to go outside sledding after a winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow on some parts of Massachusetts on Sunday.

The website Community Kangaroo, which was started by MetroWest mother Sharon Aigler, has compiled a “Sledding Map for Greater Boston” to advise parents of the best local sledding hills.

“Our team of 10 local parents scattered among local towns works together to consolidate the best local events and information!” the website states.

According to Boston Children’s Hospital, snow and ice offer unique play opportunities for children, but can be dangerous in many situations.

The hospital offers these winter safety tips for parents and guardians to keep kids safe while sledding or taking part in other winter activities:

- Always supervise children when they’re sledding, skating or participating in other winter sports.

- Sled in well-lit areas far from car traffic, free of obstacles like trees or roots.

- Use sleds you can steer. Makeshift sleds are dangerous. ‚

- Always sit up with feet forward when sledding—lying flat increases the chance of head and abdominal injuries.

- Children under 16 years old should not operate snowmobiles.

- Children younger than 5 should never ride on a snowmobile, even with an adult.

- Always wear a helmet while snowmobiling, sledding, skiing or skating.

- Keep children away from snowblowers and snowthrowers.

- Melting or falling ice or snow can be dangerous for children. Avoid the sides of buildings or structures where snow or ice may have collected above.

