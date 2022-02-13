Snow blankets Beijing as Winter Games are held up

Reuters

More than six weeks went by from the time teenage Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's sample was collected and the day she heard at the Beijing Olympics that she tested positive for a banned substance at her national championships. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) immediately questioned the timeline, wondering what might have happened in that time frame after the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) lifted the 15-year-old's provisional suspension, allowing her to further train and compete. Test results during the Games take between 24-72 hours for a result, depending on the kind of test, but the process during the Olympics is expedited given the urgent need for quick results with many athletes competing in several events.