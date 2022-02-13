Snow blankets Beijing as Winter Games are held up
Snow falls inside the closed loop of the 2022 Winter Games as Olympic events in the mountains are held up due to the weather conditions.
A sustained, heavy snowfall delighted — and disrupted — the Winter Olympics on Sunday. Fat flakes fell at all three locations that are hosting the Beijing Games. It wouldn't normally be that novel to see snow at the Winter Olympics, but China's capital city and the mountain venues get precious little of the stuff usually, making these the first Winter Games to rely almost entirely on artificial snow.
The Los Angeles-born figure skater is competing for China at the Olympics. After falling twice during the team competition, she received a torrent of online abuse.
The hopes for a U.S. Olympic medal in womens Big Air now rest with Hailey Langland, the lone member of Team USA to advance past the qualifying rounds on Sunday.
Poland is preparing for "various scenarios" for a possible influx of refugees if Russia were to attack Ukraine, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Sunday. Washington has said Russia, which has more than 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, could invade at any moment.
At a hotel in Beijing’s Olympic Park, two signs compete for attention, draped across a fence against a deep blue backdrop. “Together for a shared future,” says one, trumpeting the 2022 Winter Games' official slogan. “You can't go that way,” says a black-clad guard outside the China National Convention Center Hotel.
Workers were busy clearing the roads in the Olympics mountain venue of Zhangjiakou on Sunday (February 13) as snow continued to fall.Snow invaded an Olympic bus through the emergency roof hatch and covered the seats and the floor. Some buses, which transport Olympic personnel around the closed loop, were delayed due to being stuck in the snow.Volunteers with large straw brooms and shovels cleared away snow as it fell on the roads and at the mountains' main press center.The temperature in Zhangjiakou, around 124 miles northwest of the Chinese capital, was 7.7 degrees Fahrenheit in the morning and expected to drop to 1.4°F in the evening.
More than six weeks went by from the time teenage Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's sample was collected and the day she heard at the Beijing Olympics that she tested positive for a banned substance at her national championships. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) immediately questioned the timeline, wondering what might have happened in that time frame after the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) lifted the 15-year-old's provisional suspension, allowing her to further train and compete. Test results during the Games take between 24-72 hours for a result, depending on the kind of test, but the process during the Olympics is expedited given the urgent need for quick results with many athletes competing in several events.
