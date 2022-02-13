Snow blankets Beijing as Winter Games are held up

Snow falls inside the closed loop of the 2022 Winter Games as Olympic events in the mountains are held up due to the weather conditions.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AP PHOTOS: Snow delights — and disrupts — Beijing Olympics

    A sustained, heavy snowfall delighted — and disrupted — the Winter Olympics on Sunday. Fat flakes fell at all three locations that are hosting the Beijing Games. It wouldn't normally be that novel to see snow at the Winter Olympics, but China's capital city and the mountain venues get precious little of the stuff usually, making these the first Winter Games to rely almost entirely on artificial snow.

  • Snow blanketed North Jersey Super Bowl Sunday morning. Here's how much fell

    A light snowstorm brought 1 to 4 inches across North Jersey in the early morning hours of Super Bowl Sunday.

  • Criticism of Zhu Yi highlights challenges of belonging for Asian Americans

    The Los Angeles-born figure skater is competing for China at the Olympics. After falling twice during the team competition, she received a torrent of online abuse.

  • Refract Technologies raises S$8.5 million to fund new products

    Starting a game and tech company was a no-brainer for these passionate gamers but the pandemic brought on challenges.

  • Langland Lone American to Qualify for Women's Big Air Finals

    The hopes for a U.S. Olympic medal in womens Big Air now rest with Hailey Langland, the lone member of Team USA to advance past the qualifying rounds on Sunday.

  • Poland preparing for potential influx of Ukrainian refugees -Interior Minister

    Poland is preparing for "various scenarios" for a possible influx of refugees if Russia were to attack Ukraine, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Sunday. Washington has said Russia, which has more than 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, could invade at any moment.

  • BEIJING DIARY: A segmented city, ideal for pandemic Olympics

    At a hotel in Beijing’s Olympic Park, two signs compete for attention, draped across a fence against a deep blue backdrop. “Together for a shared future,” says one, trumpeting the 2022 Winter Games' official slogan. “You can't go that way,” says a black-clad guard outside the China National Convention Center Hotel.

  • Climate crisis and systemic inequities drive push to reform California water laws

    'We are in a time of crisis': Experts launch effort to update California water laws in the face of climate change and historic injustices

  • Scott Bok Is The Chairman & CEO of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) And Just Spent US$361k On Shares

    Investors who take an interest in Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL ) should definitely note that the Chairman & CEO...

  • We Think Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although...

  • Snow invades Zhangjiakou Olympic venue

    Workers were busy clearing the roads in the Olympics mountain venue of Zhangjiakou on Sunday (February 13) as snow continued to fall.Snow invaded an Olympic bus through the emergency roof hatch and covered the seats and the floor. Some buses, which transport Olympic personnel around the closed loop, were delayed due to being stuck in the snow.Volunteers with large straw brooms and shovels cleared away snow as it fell on the roads and at the mountains' main press center.The temperature in Zhangjiakou, around 124 miles northwest of the Chinese capital, was 7.7 degrees Fahrenheit in the morning and expected to drop to 1.4°F in the evening.

  • 21 Non-Couples Who Carried The TV Shows On Their Back With Their Chemistry

    I'm still not over the wasted potential of Sara Waisglass and Chelsea Clark on Degrassi.View Entire Post ›

  • Anna Kendrick Helps Barbie Land New Dreamhouse in Super Bowl 2022 Ad for Rocket Mortgage

    Anna Kendrick teamed up with Rocket Mortgage for a Super Bowl ad in which Barbie competes with other dolls to buy a Dreamhouse

  • Sen. Rand Paul on trucker convoys protesting in US: 'I'm all for it'

    Republican Sen. Rand Paul (Ky.) expressed support for trucker convoys potentially protesting COVID-19 restrictions in the U.S. as they have in Canada."I'm all for it," Paul said in an interview with The Daily Signal, a publication run by the conservative Heritage Foundation. "Civil disobedience is a time-honored tradition in our country, from slavery to civil rights, you name it. Peaceful protest, clog things up, make people think about the...

  • Super Bowl host Inglewood has undergone one of California’s most dramatic transitions

    Before Inglewood, in the shadows of Los Angeles International Airport, takes center stage on Super Bowl Sunday, the midsize city had been the quiet focal point

  • Olympics-Mitigating factors in six-week delay for Valieva's test result

    More than six weeks went by from the time teenage Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's sample was collected and the day she heard at the Beijing Olympics that she tested positive for a banned substance at her national championships. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) immediately questioned the timeline, wondering what might have happened in that time frame after the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) lifted the 15-year-old's provisional suspension, allowing her to further train and compete. Test results during the Games take between 24-72 hours for a result, depending on the kind of test, but the process during the Olympics is expedited given the urgent need for quick results with many athletes competing in several events.

  • Beautiful weather for Sunday, more snow next week

    Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has your forecast for 2/12.

  • 4 Reasons Not to Worry About a Stock Market Crash

    Market crashes happen. You can't prevent them, but you can put yourself in a position to emerge stronger once they pass.

  • The truth about true love

    According to a CBS News poll, 86% of Americans say true love is real; two-thirds say they have experienced it themselves. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with romance novelist Tia Williams, "Moonstruck" screenwriter John Patrick Shanley, National Geographic photographer Jodi Cobb, and psychology professor Arthur Aron about the reality and stages of love (lust, romantic obsession, and attachment), and how to keep love alive.

  • Turkey to Cut VAT on Staple Foods in Bid to Tame Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesTurkey will reduce value-added tax on staple foods to 1% from 8% in an effort to bring down inflation, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.Erdogan called