Snow blankets Beijing's Forbidden City

STORY: The video’s location was verified by architectural features of the buildings and other areas which matched file images of the location and map of the tourist attraction. Other corroborating videos and images uploaded online on December 13 and 14 also showed the same scene. Reuters was not able to independently confirm when the video was filmed.

In the footage, children were seen sliding down ramps covered in snow while others took photographs.

Cold weather gripped large swathes of China on Thursday, with sharp falls in temperature expected over the next few days, particularly in the south, weather forecasters said, in unusually frigid weather for December.