Snow blankets Columbia as winter weather mounts in Middle TN

By 8 a.m. Monday, 2.3 inches of snow has accumulated in Columbia and Throughout Maury County.

The city public works department salted main arteries last night ahead of the snowfall as winter weather descends upon Middle Tennessee.

The Nashville Weather Service's winter storm warning will continue until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Driving conditions are hazardous in unsalted places.

The Columbia Police Department says if you absolutely have to get out in the wintry mix, please use caution and "if not please stay home and off the roadways," a CPD social media post said.

CPD gives driving tips that include avoiding cruise control, taking your time and checking to make sure tires are in good condition. Give plenty of room to the driver ahead of you, the tips also say.

Snow covers West 7th Street in downtown Columbia, Tennessee on Jan. 14, 2024.

Snow is expected to continue falling throughout Monday, with up to an additional 6 inches expected in some areas of Middle Tennessee.

Temperatures across the area remain in "dangerous" lows, according to the Nashville Weather Service's statement on social media, and are not expected to climb above freezing until Thursday. It was 12 degrees around 7 a.m. Monday, with a high for the day of 20 and a low of 9.

Snow covers Columbia Mother Alley in Columbia, Tennessee on Jan. 14, 2024. By 8 a.m. Monday morning 2.3 inches of snow had accumulated throughout the city and is still mounting.

Preliminary snowfall totals in Middle Tennessee

As snow continues to fall across Middle Tennessee, it is still too early to say exactly how much has fallen, according to the National Weather Service

Here are some preliminary totals as of 8 a.m. Monday.

Antioch : 3.8 inches

Columbia : 2.3 inches

Franklin : 3 inches

Hendersonville : 3.8 - 5 inches, depending on location

Portland: 4.5 inches

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency compiled a list of warming centers across the state, which can be fund here.

Angele Latham, Nicole Young, Kirsten Fiscus and Craig Shoup contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Snow blankets Columbia as winter weather mounts in Middle TN