Snow blankets Denver, closes roads

Road travel was brought to an abrupt halt Wednesday night in Colorado as a winter storm dumped about a foot of snow across the Denver area. The heavy, wet snow was no match for those trying to get home, which left many people stuck on the highway for more than eight hours. The snow-slicked roads resulted in numerous accidents on roadways across the Denver area. On Interstate 70, drivers were stranded for over eight hours as crews worked tirelessly to clear multiple crashes. Some motorists on I-7