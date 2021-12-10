Snow blankets high elevations throughout the Southwest
A storm that first pushed through the northwestern U.S. dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of the mountains of the Southwest on Dec. 9.
The prosecution in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex-trafficking case is about to rest — weeks ahead of schedule — with one of Maxwell’s most prominent accusers conspicuously absent from the witness list.
TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp has halted production at two factories in Japan due to a supply shortage, a spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday. The stoppage means that Toyota cannot return to normal operations in December as it had originally planned. The automaker had previously said that it hoped to return to normal production for the first time in seven months in December, after supply shortages disrupted production.
The driver at fault showed signs of intoxication, according to California Highway Patrol.
Mexico and Chile play to a 2-2 draw in last match of El Tri's tour of the U.S.
See what’s biting this week in the waters in and around Myrtle Beach.
Assessor-Recorder Paul Dictos offers a way to change the law and help families. | Commentary
A researcher works with COVID-19 samples from patients. Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty ImagesScientists around the world have been racing to learn more about the new omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2, first declared a “variant of concern” on Nov. 26, 2021 by the World Health Organization. Officials cautioned that it would take several weeks before they’d know whether the recently emerged coronavirus variant is more contagious and causes more or less serious COVID-19 than delta and other earlier variants
Protecting America’s rural communities is more critical than ever before. | Guest Opinion
Bigler Stouffer's execution was carried out at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary. At 79, Stouffer was the oldest inmate to be executed in the state.
The landslide that hit the Cerro del Chiquihuite hill on the edge of Mexico City on Sept. 10 buried Eustacia Angel Valentin's home and three other houses, killing four people and forcing over 140 families to relocate. It was just one of scores of natural disasters to strike Mexico in the past few years, exacerbated by urban growth and extreme meteorological conditions, which are becoming more commonplace due to climate change, scientific studies show. Two of the three most active Atlantic hurricane seasons on record have been in the past two years, displacing thousands of people from Mexico and Central America.
Less than a year after losing the presidency, Donald Trump has set out to reshape the GOP in his image across the nation's top political battlegrounds, sparking bitter primary battles that will force candidates and voters to decide how much to embrace Trump and his grievances. But nowhere is his quest more consequential than Georgia.
PENANGGAL, Indonesia (Reuters) -In the wake of the deadly Semeru eruption on Indonesia's Java island, the entwined bodies of a mother and daughter encased in molten ash have come to symbolise what many living in the shadow of the volcano feel went wrong. Nestled at the base of volcano, their village of Curah Kobokan was among the worst-hit when Semeru spectacularly erupted on Saturday, ejecting ash clouds and pyroclastic flows that killed at least 45 people and left dozens missing. The eruption of Java's tallest mountain has raised questions about the effectiveness of Indonesia's disaster warning system, and the dangers of rebuilding on the volcano's fertile but precarious slopes.
Whispering Grace Horses has received the inaugural Vicki Haines Legacy Award, presented by The Aultman Foundation.
When copper outperforms silver, it means expectations are optimistic for the global economy. Silver also has been hurt by softness in the jewelry market.
The City of Seattle is planning to remove a homeless encampment on Dec. 9 from a school in Seattle's Bitter Lake neighborhood.
Friday's projected high temperature is 87 degrees — more than 20 degrees above normal for Dec. 10 and above the previous record of 81 set in 1983.
A Black California couple is suing a real estate firm that they claim undervalued their home during an appraisal because of their race.
We look at Toyota's GR Yaris H2 concept, its powertrain and show a gallery of images.