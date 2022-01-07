Snow blankets much of Kentucky
A storm moving toward the Mid-Atlantic on Jan. 6 dropped quite a bit of snow across the Bluegrass State.
One local lake has tripled its capacity in just three weeks.
WSDOT says it will try to have the road open by Thursday evening.
The National Weather Service has increased its snowfall prediction for a storm Friday, saying it will likely drop 6 to 8 inches of snow on the region.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said a winter storm that will target the East should develop into the first bomb cyclone of 2022.
Friday morning's commute to work could be difficult with a storm likely to drop 4 to 6 inches of snow on the region.
The Vermont Department of Health says to walk like this animal to prevent falls on slick surfaces this winter.
A mother pleaded with emergency personnel for help as she feared for her children while stuck for hours in freezing temperatures in a traffic jam on I-95 in Virginia.
“Please do not travel if you don’t have to today,” said Gov. Andy Beshear at a press conference at noon on Thursday.
See what the latest computer models show for snow in central Pennsylvania.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire officials say.
Interstate 95 reopened late Tuesday in Virginia, but motorists who were stranded were angry with state officials' response to the storm.
The first significant snowstorm of the season is expected to hit MetroWest and the Milford area on Friday
The recent rains did not completely eliminate the drought, but they certainly helped improve drought conditions, water experts say.
Here's how much snow has fallen so far.
A bluefin tuna was sold for about 16.88 million yen (approximately $146K) at Tokyo’s annual New Year tuna auction in Japan. It was sold on Jan. 5 to Yukitaka Yamaguchi, the president of Yamayuki, a Japanese intermediary wholesaler and a Michelin-starred Onodera Group sushi restaurant, according to The Korea Times. The first annual auction of the year is held at Tokyo’s largest fish market, where fish wholesalers make a tradition of participating in the event in hopes of bringing in good luck and gaining publicity.
Snow is expected by the end of the week for all of Pennsylvania.
More wintry weekend weather is expected late Thursday and into Friday morning.
The storm could bring wind gusts up to 40 mph, causing blowing and drifting and hazardous travel conditions Wednesday.
That same night, the Quadrantid meteor shower was hitting its peak, one of just 13 meteor showers visible from Earth in 2022
Near-blizzard conditions forecast for mountains, tricky travel for Northern Colorado roads during evening commute.