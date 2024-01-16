Snow blankets North Central Mass. on Tuesday: What to expect for the rest of the day

Heavy flakes are predicted to fall across the Greater Gardner communities until 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Norton, with a total daytime snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Between 3 and 4 p.m., NWS predicts a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow. Then, the North Central Massachusetts region will have more snowfall after 4 p.m.

Early this morning, the second significant snowfall of the winter season made all school districts in the Greater Gardner area close for the day except for Monty Tech. Monty Tech had an early dismissal at 11 a.m. for all students.

Jan. 16-17 expected snow totals

There is a high of 26 degrees and east winds will hit 7 miles per hour and become north winds this afternoon.

According to the NWS at Norton's seven-day forecast, there is a moderate chance the snow will continue into the early evening and stop before 7 p.m. The chance for snow after 7 p.m. is 30%, and the predicted accumulation is less than a half inch.

Early evening skies are going to be cloudy, but eventually, skies will clear up. The low for this evening is around 11 degrees, but with wind chills, it will feel as low as -1 degrees. Northwest winds will hit between 10 and 15 mph.

Chapman Park in Gardner

The NWS in Norton warns commuters to expect slippery, hazardous road conditions on their commute home.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Greater Gardner communities to get 3 to 5 inches of snow Tuesday