Snow blankets the Upper Midwest
From Minnesota to Missouri, Dec. 7 brought brutally cold air across the north-central U.S., with accumulating snow following in its path.
A new report also identifies five states where price growth is outpacing the national average.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Saturday shared an image that shows two camouflaged bobcats in a wintry landscape and asked its Facebook followers if they could spot the animals.
Snowfall warnings and special weather statements are in effect on the East Coast as the region braces for a major snowstorm Wednesday night and Thursday.
CEO Leon Topalian says that Nucor is not building simply to grow its capacity but also to expand its geographic reach and improve service to its markets.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources on Monday asked social media followers if they could identify a 'slithery critter' photographed recently in a pine forest.
Scientists may have found more evidence of how life on Earth came to be. The culprit? Solar wind. According to a new study, solar wind could be one of the forces responsible for helping provide the water molecules needed to create the Earth’s oceans, rivers, and lakes. The new idea could help us understand more … The post Scientists discovered an unexpected force that may have helped create life on Earth appeared first on BGR.
China reportedly used weather modification technology to clear Beijing’s skies for the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) centenary earlier this year. Making it rain: Scientists from Tsinghua University suggested that the Chinese government conducted a cloud-seeding activity the day before the CCP’s 100th-year celebration in Tiananmen Square on July 1, reported South China Morning Post. Cloud seeding is a technique that increases rainfall by dispersing certain substances into the air which make water droplets cluster.
The zero-carbon-emissions catamaran will hit the water in less than two years.
Brandon Steven has purchased two more California dealerships, but this time, cars aren’t the only draw.
Bone-chilling conditions are being reported across parts of Siberia, which has been experiencing some of the coldest air on Earth in recent days. Despite a blast of cold that is the most extreme in nearly eight years, "zombie fires" continued to burn beneath the frozen landscape. On Tuesday evening, the temperature in Delyankir, Russia, fell to an ungodly 75 degrees below zero Fahrenheit (59.2 degrees below zero Celsius), making it the lowest temperature recorded in that location since January 2
The Lower 48 states have seen record-shattering warmth so far this December, with temperatures running as high as 35°F above average for this time of year. The warmth has been so pronounced that during the weekend, brush fires broke out in a snowless, unusually mild Denver metro area. The big picture: The jet stream, which is a river of air that rides at about 30,000 feet along the temperature contrast between air masses, steering storms as it goes, has been stuck in a position well north of the
Starving manatees will soon be fed by hand in Florida, a rare wildfire intervention to save the marine mammals whose natural food is vanishing from the effects of pollution, state officials told Reuters. “Unified Command does have approval to move forward on a limited feeding trial,” said Carly Jones of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, in an email to Reuters ahead of a formal announcement later this week. The move, authorized by the federal government, is highly unusual in conservation, which tends to favor leaving wild animals to their own foraging and hunting lest they become dependent on human handouts.
Don’t worry if you missed them — you’ll have another chance to check out the dramatic tides next month.
New England’s electric grid operator warned Monday that power outages are possible if an extended cold snap this winter grips the region and fuel supplies are pinched as demand spikes. The president of ISO-New England said the region’s grid is vulnerable to extreme weather just as utilities, generators, regulators and others who are responsible for keeping the electricity on are looking to ...
I've owned a 2016 Chevrolet Volt for a year, and 90% of my driving has been in EV mode. During my commuting, gasoline is out of sight, out of mind.
Jupiter, Saturn and Venus have lined up in the evening sky and will continue to be prominent features in the evening sky throughout most of December, but this week, the trio will get a visitor. The easy-to-find planets, paired with the approaching peak of the Geminid meteor shower, make December a great month for evening stargazing. The only caveat is that the weather can be fickle during the long December nights, often offering frosty conditions on nights that are not cloudy. This week in parti
Jake Bailey, one of the league's best punters, sent this ball a whopping 15 yards.
Unlike harmful algae blooms, which are fueled by warm water, sunlight and nutrients, rock snot thrives in cold stream and river bottoms.
New details underscore how big – but also how much of a Band-Aid – the 500-plus plan to keep Lake Mead from tanking really is.
A snowy owl is being rehabilitated at the Wisconsin Humane Society after it was found covered in diesel oil at a Milwaukee recycling center.