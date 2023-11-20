Snow Blankets Utah's Cottonwood Canyons

A snowstorm blanketed roads in the Cottonwood Canyons, Utah, on Sunday, November 19, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) showed, posting a video announcing that the traction law was in effect for the area.

Up to 13 inches fell in Little Cottonwood Canyon, Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

This video posted by the UDOT shows slushy road conditions on Sunday. Credit: UDOT Cottonwood Canyons via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]