Snow blankets Washington, DC as winter storm hits eastern US
The massive eruption under the Pacific ocean was just 40 miles away from Tonga. Footage on social media shows people fleeing the waves.
Weather Channel personality known for being in the worst storms tweeted in-car video on the Great Smoky Mountains Expressway.
The storm will start as snow, but gradually change to rain
Severe weather ahead of a cold front caused damage and prompted tornado warnings in parts of Lee and Collier counties Sunday morning.
Up to 6 inches of snow is possible for south central Pennsylvania, according to AccuWeather.com.
Although there wasn't any major damage caused by a tsunami surge that was triggered by an underwater volcano eruption in the South Pacific Saturday, some Southern California coastal areas definitely saw its effects.
via TwitterA tsunami slammed into the Pacific island nation of Tonga on Saturday after an underwater volcano eruption sent waves barreling as far away as Oregon.The incredible eruption was captured on satellite imagery and could be seen from space. “Perhaps the most violent, explosive volcanic eruption ever observed on satellite,” meteorologist and atmospheric scientist Matthew Cappucci tweeted. “Plumes to 100,000 feet, an outward explosion of gravity waves, an enormous mass of pyrocumulonimbus/
Up to 80,000 people could be affected after tsunami waves caused "significant damage" to Tonga.
A tsunami advisory was issued for coastal California and nearby regions on Saturday, January 15, after an underwater volcano eruption occurred near Tonga hours prior.Footage filmed by Pacifica resident Savannah Peterson shows sea foam and waves crashing along the beachfront on Saturday morning.“I regularly shoot wave footage here but I have never seen anything like this tsunami,” Peterson told Storyful.The National Weather Service forecast tsunami waves of one to three feet, which may also coincide with high tide. Low-lying areas such as harbors and shallow waters were expected to see minor to moderate flooding, the agency said.Tsunami warnings were also issued for areas in the pacific, including Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Credit: Savannah Peterson via Storyful
Snow and sleet were still falling across much of Middle Tennessee as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Here's an early look at the totals so far.
A strong, EF2 tornado touched down Sunday morning, January 16 in Southwest Florida. Here's what we know and how you can help.
A major winter storm is sweeping across much of the nation and millions are bracing for snow, ice and freezing temperatures.
After a dry and cold Sunday snow will take over for the end of the holiday weekend
Drivers are asked to please stay home if you don’t absolutely have to be out on the roads.
A winter storm is expected to hit New Jersey with a dangerous weather combination of snow, rain, flooding and strong winds starting Sunday night.
When the huge eruption happened over the weekend, a fleet of spacecraft overhead gathered key data.
An undersea volcano violently erupted in the southwestern Pacific Ocean near the Kingdom of Tonga Saturday, local time, sending shock waves through the atmosphere and triggering tsunami waves thousands of miles away, including along the West coast of the United States. Now, crews are struggling to contact the hard-hit Pacific nation and assess the extent of damage as relatives anxiously wait for news. The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano, located just under 20 miles (32 km) from