Snow brings cheer to Vienna during lockdown

Jussie Smollett has been found guilty. A Chicago jury reached a verdict about the embattled actor on Thursday, finding him guilty of five of the six counts of felony disorderly conduct against him for falsely reporting a hate crime against himself back in 2019. The offenses are class 4 felonies and he faces up to three years in prison for each offense, though prison time is unlikely due to his clean record, according to NBC News.