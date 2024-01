A mix of snow, sleet, rain, and freezing rain hit New England on Tuesday, January 16.

Footage filmed by X user @bhrenton shows ongoing snowfall and low visibility in Providence, Rhode Island.

The National Weather Service reported 2-4.5 inches of snow in New England towns over the previous 24 hours.

A special weather statement warned about persisting black ice until Wednesday morning. Credit: @bhrenton via Storyful

