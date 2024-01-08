Snow causes difficult driving conditions in Albuquerque: NMDOT advises drivers stay home

Jan. 8—Early morning snow and the colder weather pose a threat to drivers across the city as wet roads, snow pack and ice are a possibility on the roads in Albuquerque.

On Interstate 25 heading north in Bernalillo and Santa Fe the driving conditions are listed as fair on NMDOT's website, meaning the roads are wet, with some icy spots with a chance of black ice as temperatures drop.

The East Side starting at Tramway Blvd. NE is listed as severe driving conditions, meaning the roads are snow-packed, icy and blowing snow can cause low-visibility along Interstate 40 as far east as Santa Rosa.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation urges drivers to slow down and use caution.

"Stay 50 feet behind snow plows," the website stated.

A tweet from the department advises drivers to avoid driving if they can.